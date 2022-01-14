eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,665 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 36,932 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $27,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 187.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $4,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,919. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

