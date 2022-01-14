ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 89.6% in December

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the December 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ECTM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 63.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

