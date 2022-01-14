EchoLink (EKO) Trading 24.5% Lower This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $154,022.75 and approximately $3,750.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

