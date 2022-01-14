Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $237.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s robust year-over-year uptick in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performance across majority of its arms in third-quarter 2021 are impressive. The company’s strong product portfolio and business, and its cost efficiency program raise optimism. A strong solvency position is another plus. Ecolab’s third quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Ecolab has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in the quarter is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail.”

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.30.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $223.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

