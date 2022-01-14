EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.