Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

