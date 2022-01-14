Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.19. Ellomay Capital has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.