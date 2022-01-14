Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors for generic competition. The recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility hurt its growth prospects and also led to the loss of AstraZeneca’s contract. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $49.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

