Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Underweight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.