Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT Raised to $75.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ECPG opened at $63.97 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

