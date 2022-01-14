Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has been grappling with tough year-over-year comparisons, as demand conditions were high in the year-ago quarter. This has been affecting the company’s battery sales volumes, as seen during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, high input costs have been a drag on gross margin. The company has been witnessing higher input costs in areas like labor and transportation. It expects inflationary pressures to persist in fiscal 2022. Energizer expects the rise in input costs to be partly compensated by pricing actions and cost-reduction efforts. Energizer has been making efforts to drive productivity via improvement initiatives, streamlining international organization and optimizing manufacturing footprint. Strong auto care busines is also an upside.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Energizer stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Energizer by 136.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after buying an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

