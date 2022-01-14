Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ET. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 219,069 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

