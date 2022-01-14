Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 73,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,602,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 77,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

