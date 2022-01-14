EpiK Protocol Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $25.04 million and $1.82 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.56 or 0.07639231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.19 or 0.99566109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00067672 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

