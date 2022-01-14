Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FIGS, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Shares of FIGS opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. FIGS has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.