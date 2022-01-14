Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRPT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.