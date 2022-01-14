Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $14.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $51.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $95.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $23.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $62.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $37.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $144.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $168.30 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,458.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,342.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2,312.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,249,545. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 68,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

