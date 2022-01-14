Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.