ETHPad Price Tops $0.0659 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $136,464.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.69 or 0.07685670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,967.04 or 0.99746643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00069526 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

