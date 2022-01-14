Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.36) to €1.30 ($1.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $0.52 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

