Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.96

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $26.09. Euroseas shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 63,152 shares trading hands.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

