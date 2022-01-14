EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $68,230.47 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $68,230.47 and approximately $5,340.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00384599 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008161 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001017 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.66 or 0.01134134 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003542 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.