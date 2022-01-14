Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $307.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 28.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

