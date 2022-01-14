Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Trading Up 10%

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Exeo Entertainment alerts:

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Exeo Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeo Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.