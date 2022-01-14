Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.18 on Friday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The company had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exicure by 28.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.