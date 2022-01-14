ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ExlService by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ExlService by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EXLS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.