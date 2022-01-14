Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$743.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$743.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FFH stock traded down C$1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$637.49. 509,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,150. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$440.75 and a 52 week high of C$646.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$586.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$554.19.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 47.5400013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $12.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.