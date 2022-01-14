Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Sells $85,756.50 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

