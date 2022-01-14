Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Head to Head Analysis

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Femasys and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A AtriCure 17.53% -11.12% -6.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Femasys and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 1 6 0 2.86

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 425.94%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $86.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than AtriCure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Femasys and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AtriCure $206.53 million 14.89 -$48.15 million $0.95 70.45

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Summary

AtriCure beats Femasys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

