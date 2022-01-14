Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FGPR opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.
About Ferrellgas Partners
