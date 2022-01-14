Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FGPR opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

