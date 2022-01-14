Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

NYSE FIS opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

