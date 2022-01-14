Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

