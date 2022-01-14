Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Down 75.5% in December

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $1,759,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 521,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,136. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

