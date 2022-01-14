Financial Contrast: Realty Income (NYSE:O) vs. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17% STORE Capital 33.24% 4.71% 2.60%

This table compares Realty Income and STORE Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 17.55 $395.49 million $1.26 56.91 STORE Capital $694.27 million 13.29 $212.61 million $0.93 36.40

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital. STORE Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Realty Income and STORE Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 4 1 2.75 STORE Capital 0 6 1 0 2.14

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $79.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $36.11, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income pays out 234.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital pays out 165.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats STORE Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

