Financial Survey: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) versus CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Webster Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 28.56% 13.22% 1.24% CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.29 billion 4.45 $220.62 million $3.85 16.44 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.07 $29.61 million $3.20 6.41

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Webster Financial and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webster Financial beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

