Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Haft purchased 63,850 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

