FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 17,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

FINW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.