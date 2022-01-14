Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA)’s share price was down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.24 million during the quarter.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

