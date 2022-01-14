First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,305 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5,084.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of First Solar by 23.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of First Solar by 52.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $82.78 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

