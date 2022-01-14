First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $150,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

