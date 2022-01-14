First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

