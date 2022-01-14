First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 28,520.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.