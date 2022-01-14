First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 651.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

