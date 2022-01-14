First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,631,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

