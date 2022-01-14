First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $178,000 Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

