First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of FR traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

