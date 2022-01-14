First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$33.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.15.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$35.80 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.74 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

