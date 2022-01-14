First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Up 687.9% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 687.9% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 561,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

