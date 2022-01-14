First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 39.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 931.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

Shares of QQEW opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.