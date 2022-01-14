First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

